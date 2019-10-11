"The Wildcat girls are steadily improving"

The Taft Wildcats won their 6th straight league match of the season today at Buena Vista Golf Course (par 72). The Cats were led by Macayla Wells, who had a rough outing, but stuck with it to finish with a 92. An under-the-weather Tayler Portenga shot 110, Briley Wheeler fired a 118, outstanding freshman Trenadee Price shot a career low 120, Willow Pilgrim ended with 136, and Chloe Dodson rounded out the scoring with a 145.

The Wildcat girls are steadily improving, and are all on the verge of major breakthroughs in their games. Coach Cowan said, "Coach Marsha Eubank and I are looking forward to them taking their golf to the next level and peaking as the regular season comes to an end the next two weeks."