Mount Shasta got its seventh win of the year, taking the match 3-0 at Weed on Tuesday, Oct. 1 by scores of 25-17, 25-11, and 25-21.

Isabel Knight had nine kills and four aces for the Bears, who got their first Shasta Cascade League volleyball win this season.

McKenzie Lowry had five kills and five aces, and Maddy Bourke served seven aces and had three kills.

Defensive specialist Sydney Chase had nine digs. Natalie Grafton’s accurate setting led to 12 assists, and she added four service aces.

The Bears lost to Fall River on Thursday by a 3-0 score to fall to 7-15 on the year and 1-3 in SCL play.

Lowry had six kills, while Chase had 20 serve receives and six digs. and Grafton finished with 10 digs. Bourke had 15 serve receives and three aces.

In the junior varsity contest, Mount Shasta downed Weed in two sets 25-17, 25-10.

On Tuesday, Mount Shasta faced Trinity on the road and won in three sets and lost to Modoc at home Thursday in three sets.

Weed lost at Modoc Thursday in three sets 17-25, 8-25, 15-25. The Lady Cougars are 1-9 overall and 0-4 in the SCL. Weed fell at Etna on Tuesday in three sets and lost in three sets at home Thursday to Trinity.