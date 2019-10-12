Scott Flowers won the 25 lap Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Main Event on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Siskiyou Golden Speedway. Flowers has been a longtime competitor in this division, and this was his first feature win since 2014. He currently holds second in the point standings.

The Main Event was an all Flowers front row as Scott and wife Ginny Flowers led the pack to the green flag. However, Scott Flowers found more of a challenge from third starter Rick Lukens who ran strong in his best effort yet in second. John David Duffie came from the fourth row to finish third, followed by Matt Harlow, Ginny Flowers, Colby Hammond, Mini Stock graduate Michael McCloud, James Flowers, Kenneth LaPlant and Darek Alford.

Point leader Scott Lenz was a double winner with four lap Trophy Dash and eight lap heat race triumphs. Duffie was the other heat race winner.

Rich McCoy scored the victory in the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. This was the third win of the season for McCoy. McCoy faced more of a challenge as he started back in the fourth row for the feature race.

Hayfork Speedway competitor Patrick Solometo was a surprise entrant and led the pack to the green flag from his pole position start.

However, two-time Medford champion Mike Medel and Yreka champion Ethan Killingsworth quickly moved ahead as McCoy charged to the front of the pack. McCoy would get the lead and bring it home to a well-earned victory. Medel settled for second, followed by Killingsworth, Solometo, Willie McFall, Brant Philipe, Randy Wright and Dennis Jorgensen. Medel and Philipe won the eight lap heat races while Killingsworth collected his seventh four lap Trophy Dash win of the season.

The speedway will go dark this Saturday night before returning on Oct. 19 with a show that will include Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks and IMCA Sport Modifieds.

Management just announced that the Interstate Sprint Car Series will make an appearance along with the IMCA Modifieds to close the season on Oct 26. This will also be a Trunk or Treat event in which drivers will be giving away candy to the kids as the speedway celebrates Halloween.

For further information on the happenings at the track, check out the Siskiyou Golden Speedway Facebook page at www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.