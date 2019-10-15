I have seen golfers pay $500 for a brand new driver and hit the ball worse than they did before, or spend $900 for a brand new set of irons and hit it all over the golf course except the fairway.

Golf clubs are made by a lot of manufactures with a variety of companies. All of them of course say they have the best product and if you buy this golf club you will hit the ball better, farther, and with more consistency.

My teacher and mentor had a great saying: “It’s the Clubee not the club,” meaning it’s the person attempting to hit the golf shot to blame.

You can’t blame a golf club, but with good fundamentals you can play better consistently.

Today’s golf lesson is ball position: where we play the ball with the irons and the woods. This is important because the manufacturers who made your golf clubs made them to preform a certain way to give you the best chance to hit a better golf shot.

The irons: five iron, six iron, seven iron, eight, nine, pitching wedge and sand wedge play the ball in the center of your stance.

Those irons, as you swing the golf club, all bottom out at the bottom of the swing, which is at the center of your stance. Many players play the ball forward in their stance and they usually hit the grass first in the center rather than hitting the ball first.

You never want to hit the big ball (the Earth) before you hit the little white ball.

The three and four irons and hybrids are the long irons, the shafts are longer so the manufactures tell us to play these clubs just for

ward of the center of your stance. The woods, as we still call them – even though they are made out of metal or titanium these days – are the longest clubs in your bag, which include the driver, three wood and five wood. Play the ball forward in the stance even with your left heel.

This is for the right handers out there: there is a little bit of physics here but this is where the manufactures want PGA teachers to have their students play the ball, since they make the golf clubs.

Have fun, and I will see you on the first tee.



Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach Calif. and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Course. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and also nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.