The Etna Lions varsity football team dominated the Fall River Bulldogs on the road in a 57-28 Shasta Valley League triumph Friday night.

Fall River headed into the game undefeated in the SVL after winning league and the Northern Section Division 5 title last season with a perfect 12-0 record. The Bulldogs had not lost a league game since 2016.

“Fall River was undefeated in league play so obviously it was a big win for us,” EHS head coach Wade Dickinson said. ”It was a high scoring game with a lot of action.”

The Lions were explosive on offensive rushing for 511 yards. This included junior Parker Finley going off for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Calvin Thackeray rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

“We had a good plan of running the ball right at them,” Dickinson said. “We passed just enough to keep them honest. But our offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage and it all came together.”

“The offensive line was great,” Dickinson added. “Creed Newton, Cooper Branson, Mason Lang, Mark Letsos, Brody Lewis, and Will Black at tight end did an excellent job opening holes for Parker Finley, Kohl Williams, and Calvin Thackeray.“

Early in the first quarter, Etna trailed 8-7, but took back the lead and had a 15-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Etna kept up the scoring in the second quarter and took a 29-14 lead at the half. The Lions continued to reach the endzone on a frequent basis in the second half scoring 14 points apiece in the third and fourth quarters to come away with the victory.

Quarterback Devin Dean went 3-for-4 for 77 yards and ran for 38 yards and a touchdown. Kohl Williams ran for 32 yards and a touchdown. He also had 65 yards receiving, including a 50-yard grab.

On defense, Thackeray had 15 total tackles, including nine solo. Joey Del carlo finished with 10 tackles.

EHS is now 4-1 in the SVL and 6-1 overall, Portola is also 4-1 with Fall River, Portola, and Biggs all 3-1 in league.

The Lions will have a challenge this Friday at home against Biggs, which lost in a 38-35 battle to Fall River on Oct. 4 and are 5-1 overall. Biggs had a bye on Friday. It is the first time the Lions will play at home since falling Sept. 20 to Los Molinos.

“Biggs will be our toughest opponent to this point,” Dickinson said. “They are physical and talented. They are very athletic. We will need to play well on Friday. It is always a tough matchup against Biggs. We are looking forward to it.”

The game against Biggs begins at 7:30 p.m., with the junior varsity contest getting underway at 5:30 p.m.