A total of 125 points was scored Friday night at McCloud High School’s Homecoming football game against the Butte Valley Bulldogs. The Loggers came up short, dropping the game 69-56, but they didn’t go down without a long hard fight.

The game started off strong, with Jacob Savage running in the first two touchdowns, one from the 50 yard line. David Wolfe ran in the 2-point conversion but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Bulldogs. At the end of the first quarter, Butte Valley led the game 16-14.

In the second quarter, quarterback Drew Dutton was unstoppable, running 99 yards for a touchdown. Wolfe scored another from the 1-yard line putting the Loggers up 26 to 22, but the lead didn’t last long. The Bulldogs intercepted and by half time the score was 40-48, Butte Valley.

“We’re getting good blocks and playing good defense,” said Dutton at halftime.“We’re going to play better in the second half. I hope the Bulldogs are ready.”

Even with a good attitude and hard playing, the third quarter ended with a score 40-56, Bulldogs.

In the fourth quarter, Dutton found an opening and ran in a touchdown, but ultimately the Loggers couldn’t overpower the Bulldogs.

“Now, that’s a football game,” said head coach John Dutton. “It was a long game and we kept coming back over three hours. You have diversity – you got knocked down and kept going. You played well.”

Kathleen Hunt, who played the entire game, said, “I love playing with all the guys and being supported like a family. I did my best.”

“It was good to see our team out there having fun with the game of football,” Athletic Director Todd Carson said.

This Friday, Oct. 18,,McCloud, (0-7) plays at Dunsmuir (0-6) at 6 p.m on Homecoming night for the Tigers. Their last home game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 against Redding Christian.