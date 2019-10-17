Wildcats (11-0 in SSL) at home for Senior Day on Thursday after beating Wasco

Taft played at Wasco on Tuesday, and prevailed 8-1 in Girls Varsity Tennis. Taft is 20-3 overall, and 11-0 in the SSL. This makes Taft the SSL champion, as they have a two match lead over Shafter with one match to play. Taft has won the SSL Championship two years in a row, and they are in a 23 match winning streak in league play. Individually, Taft swept all of the singles, and their only loss to Wasco was 8-7 in #1 doubles.

Thursday is Senior Night, as Taft hosts Arvin at 4:00 pm at home. This is the last league match of the season. The six Seniors on this year's team are Valerie Munoz, Ariele Paz, Jessica DeLaCruz, Cindy Perez, Ivonne Gutierrez, and Gaby Aguilar. The players will honor their parents at the end of this match.