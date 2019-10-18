Promoter Kevin Barba has lined up two exciting races to close the season, and it all starts this Saturday night. The Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Association will be there for their final race of the year. Scheduled to join them will be the IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Modifieds, Mini Stocks and Jefferson State Jalopies.

Fans of racing in the Northern California and Southern Oregon area still have the Siskiyou Golden Speedway in Yreka available to give them some thrills on the dirt track for the next two Saturday nights. Promoter Kevin Barba has lined up two exciting races to close the season, and it all starts this Saturday night. The Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Association will be there for their final race of the year. Scheduled to join them will be the IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Modifieds, Mini Stocks and Jefferson State Jalopies. Barba's open invitation to other divisions to come race resulted in an exciting finale scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26. Several Sprint Car competitors voiced an interest in coming to Yreka, and Barba ended up being put in contact with leaders from the Interstate Sprint Car Series. Several drivers from the group will be on hand for the Oct. 26 race along with the IMCA Sport Modified class. Barba has indicated that other divisions could be added that night, and there will also be a costume contest and trick or treating for the kids.

The Pro Stocks have generally delivered a dozen to 16 cars for their shows in Yreka this year. Last time out, it was Scott Flowers scoring his first feature win since 2014. Flowers managed to use the win to take the point lead from two-time reigning champion Dr Scott Lenz. Lenz won the first four Yreka races this season, which included the Billy Geyer Memorial race. However, he's been shut out of the winner's circle for the past three races and didn't finish two weeks ago. 2016 title winner Steve Borror won the two features previous to Flowers winning. Flowers leads Lenz by 16 points going into this Saturday night.

Rick Lukens enjoyed his best finish with the group yet last time as he held off John David Duffie to finish second in the Main Event. Matt Harlow, who currently counts himself among the Top 5 point competitors along with Duffie, finished fourth in the feature race. Scott's son James Flowers had a disappointing outing in eighth last time, but he continues to rank third in the standings. However, only 25 points separate James from Duffie and Harlow in another close race. The Pro Stocks never disappoint when they're in town, and some of the others to watch for this week include Ginny Flowers, Colby Hammond, Kenneth LaPlant and newcomers Michael McLeod and Darek Alford.

The IMCA Sport Modified championship went to Ethan Killingsworth. Killingsworth ran strong this season with three feature victories to his credit, and that enabled him to hold off Ryder Boswell in a close championship battle. Ryder's brother Colt Boswell won the first postseason Main Event. Colt also finished third in the standings this year. Last time out, it was Medford star Rich McCoy outrunning two-time Medford champion Mike Medel to collect his third feature win of the season. Killingsworth finished third that night ahead of Hayfork Speedway racer Patrick Solometto. You never know who will show up to compete in this class this week.

It'll be interesting to see who shows up to compete in the IMCA Modified and Mini Stock classes this week. Duane Orsburn won the IMCA Modified championship this year ahead of two-time feature winner Nick Trenchard, who picked up wins at the Speedweek race and the Rod Restad Memorial. This is the final scheduled appearance for the class this year.

Even with young stars Zak McMurry and Darek Alford giving it an impressive effort this year in the Mini Stocks, Mike Whitaker was able to join teammate Marilyn Yawnick as a three-time champion in the class this year. Whitaker won the final two point races of the season. Though Whitaker and Yawnick have called it a season, this will be an opportunity for others to shine at the speedway. Among the stars getting feature wins this year in this class are Medford champion David Steele, Terry Alford, Terry Kendrick, Kassidy Wilkinson and McMurry.

The Jefferson State Jalopies will be making another appearance. Champion Marilyn Yawnick will be looking for her third feature win as she attempts to match the effort of Michael Colson. JJ Smith and Karl Bernstein are both expected to compete, and Smith is also a feature winner this year.

Barba wants to give the racing fans a little more exciting action to enjoy at the speedway this week and next week. With what is being planned, you won't want to miss out. For further information, go to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.