The Varsity girls' tennis team finished SSL play on Senior Night with a 9-0 victory against Arvin. This gives them their third SSL Championship overall, and second in a row. They are currently on a 24 match winning streak in league play, which is a Taft High School record. Their overall individual record in both singles and doubles in league play, is 106 wins with only 2 losses. In the Arvin match, the results are as follows: SINGLES: 1. Valerie Munoz defeated Martinez 6-4, 6-3 2. Arelie Paz defeated Fonseca 6-0, 6-1 3. Jessica DeLaCruz defeated Michel 7-6, 6-0 4. Jeidy Perez defeated Franco 6-0, 6-0 5. Ivonne Gutierrez defeated Salas 6-3, 6-4 6. Anna Solorzano defeated Pimentel 6-4, 6-1 DOUBLES: 1. Paz & Gaby Aguilar defeated Martinez & Michel 8-0 2. J. Perez & Cindy Perez defeated Fonseca & Franco 8-2 3. Kayleigh Pence & DeLaCruz defeated Galvan & Espensa 8-2 Next up for the Varsity is the League Individuals on Wednesday and Thursday at Arvin. Munoz and Paz are playing Singles, and DeLaCruz, J. Perez, C. Perez, and Aguilar are playing doubles. The following week, Valley Playoffs start on Wednesday, October 30th. The Taft JV team finished their league season with a 6-3 win against Arvin. They are 10-0, and are also the undefeated league champions.