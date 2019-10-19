The season so far has been spectacular, as they have been in multi meets and doing really well. In the first meet this season the boys took home first.

The Weed High School Cougars swim team is getting ready to finish a second year of competing in the Northern Athletic League. The squad has had a great season this far.

The season so far has been spectacular, as they have been in multi meets and doing really well. In the first meet this season the boys took home first.On Thursday we went to Lassen High in Susanville for our last regular season meet. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Shasta College in Redding. we will battle it out at the NAL Championships. The event begins at 1 p.m. Those who meet qualification standards will head off to the Northern Section Division 2 Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at West Valley.Those that qualify have a chance to race at the Masters which is combined of all the High School swimmers in Northern California. It is set for Nov. 2 at Shasta College.The NAL consist of West Valley, Redding Christian, University Prep, Trinity, Lassen, Anderson, and Central Valley.The current roster has grown from four last season to 11 this year. hey are led by team captains, junior Behr Marshal, and sophomore Rhian Viturino. Junior Hannah Hilsenberg and sophomore Alex Rhodes also return from last year.Newcomers this year are seniors Avery Tunnicliff and Alex Nonthavong, with the Freshman group of Kenna Viturino, Seth Charter, Pat Hill, CJ Baker and Mia Michelle Morris.This group of kids is strong and well rounded, all focusing in class to have high grades and working hard every swim event. The have had great success the last few weeks, with Rhian qualifying in multi events.Racers like Behr and Seth who placed top 4 in both races on Oct. 5 and are well on their way to divisional to join Rhian. Alex Rhodes has shown great heart and power qualifying in multi divisional races and being our jack of all events team member filling in gaps where it is needed. Both Alex and Rhian will be competing in their second divisional meet this season after both making it freshman year. Pat Hill has been leaving it all in the pool every meet and qualified for his first divisional meet later this month as a freshman. We have swimmers like Kenna and Mia who have shown drastic amount of improvement and times dropping this season. High energy with relaxed composure from Avery and Alex N round off this squad.Every member brings something different to the team and they balance each other out making this a great squad to be around. Every member brings something different to the team and they balance each other out making this a great squad to be around.The team wouldn’t be able to do what they have done without local businesses and people to make it happen. Thanks to Weed Grocery Outlet, and to Cedar Lanes in Weed for use of the location to host a great fundraising event. Thanks to the Weed High football team and coaching staff for the support this season.We had to raise a lot of funds just to keep the Bel Air pool open till the end of Aug., as well as cost to get memberships for the use of the pool and facilities at the Mountain Fitness locations. Thank you Mountain Fitness to helping us get the times we need to be in a pool and working with our group so well the last two seasons. Thank you to all the parents and families. Swimming is a traveling sport and all the time you put in to make sure the kids make it to the events and locations.The team wants to send out a thank you the Weed High School Athletic Director Steve Neel and the WHS office administration. Your support and willingness to work and help this program to succeed has helped it become what they are today. Each one of the kids are proud to be called a Weed Cougar and represent the school well at every event.