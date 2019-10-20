COS hosted Lassen College on Wednesday and won in three sets. Today. COS travels to Eureka to take on Redwood. Siskiyous is 2-1 in GVC play and 9-10 overall.

College of the Siskiyous volleyball fans were treated to a visit Friday from a Feather River team that is ranked second in the state and was sporting a gaudy 22-2 record. The Golden Eagles ran away with the first two sets, winning 25-13 and 25-11, but the COS Eagle women upped their game and gave Feather River all they could handle before losing 25-23 in the final set.

Ashley Cox had a long service run in the third set to get the Eagles close, but they couldn’t finish it off against a Feather River squad that boasted 5 six-footers.

Cox was the only striker to hit from above the net for the Eagles, and she missed her wingwoman, outside hitter Hailey Conner, who had to sit it out with an ankle sprain.

