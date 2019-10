Antonio Guzman finished 8th, winning a medal.

Taft Union High School's cross country teams went to the Rough Rider cross country invitational on Friday, October 18. John Usery mentioned these top performances: Antonio Guzman finished 8th winning a medal, while Gustavo Ruiz finished 34th out of 138 runners in the 2.1 mile, letting Taft finish in 11th place overall out of 14. On the girls team, Hannah Walls finished 55th out of 84 putting Taft at 9th out of 10th place.