All 6 Taft girls received a medal

The TAFT HIGH GIRLS' VARSITY INDIVIDUAL PLAYOFFS were held on Wednesday & Thursday at Arvin. Each of the 7 teams in the league entered two singles & two doubles teams in the tournament. The top six in singles and doubles would qualify for the area tournament at Garces on Friday and Saturday, November first and second. Playing singles for Taft were #1 Valerie Munoz and #2 Arelie Paz, both were seeded, with Munoz at #1, and Paz at #2. Munoz beat Wasco's Zarate 6--0, 6-0, and beat Chavz Domingo 6-1, 6-2 in the semis. Paz beat Arvin's Martinez 6-0, 6-1, and then beat Shafter's Camacho 6-2, 6-0 in the semis. This set up an all Taft final with Munoz defeating Paz 6-1, 6-4. Playing doubles for Taft were Jessica DeLaCruz and Jeidy Perez, and the second match was Cindy Perez and Gaby Aguilar. Both teams were seeded with the DeLaCruz and Perez seeded at #1. That's second team consisted of Cindy Perez and Gaby Aguilar, and they were seeded #2. DeLaCruz and J.Perez won the tournament, with wins over Barbosa and Williams of Wasco, Pablate and Arredondo of RFK, an Vidales and Rodriques of Wasco. The final match was a marathon that went 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. C.Perez and Aguilar finished 3rd with wins over Garcia & Fernando of RFK, and Gil & Ponce of Shafter. In the semifinals they lost to the Wasco team of Vaidales & Rodriques. This set up the 3rd place match against the team of Pablate & Arredondo of RFK. Taft lost the first set 4-6, and then came back to win the second in a tiebreaker 7-6, and they won the third set 6-2. Medals were awarded for 1st, 2nd, and third places, and all 6 Taft girls received a medal. Valley Playoff information will be available on Monday, and Taft should get a high seed.