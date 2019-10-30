Siskiyou County HS FB scores:
Below are Friday night scores from high school football games involving Siskiyou County teams (In bold)
University Prep 29, Mount Shasta 8
University Prep JV 35, Mount Shasta JV 7
Happy Camp 60. Dunsmuir 14
Big Valley 30, Tulelake 13
Butte Valley 26. Hayfork 12
Weed JV 40, Quincy JV 14
Weed varsity wins by forfeit over Quincy
Yreka varsity and JV falls by forfeit to Lassen
McCloud falls by forfeit to Redding Christian
Bye week for Etna
Siskiyou County High School FB Scores
Siskiyou County HS FB scores: