The Mount Shasta Lady Bears and Weed Lady Cougars volleyball squads concluded the 2019 season last week with two Shasta Cascade League contests. Mount Shasta went 1-1 last week. First, the Lady Bears fell on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in three sets to Fall River.

On Thursday Oct. 24, Mount Shasta ended the year on a high note, downing Trinity in three sets at home. This included a final set that saw the score get into the 30s, as MSHS was able to find a way to win the set and the game by two.

Mount Shasta finished SCL play 4-6 and was 11-16 overall.

Weed hosted Modoc on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and lost in three sets. Thursday at home, the Lady Cougars fell in three sets to SCL champion Etna, which ended league play 10-0.

Weed ended the year 0-10 in the SCL and 1-15 overall.