The Mount Shasta Bears came up with a strong performance on the road Friday night, as they cruised to a 51-12 Mid-Valley League victory at the Hamilton Braves.

The win snapped a 2-game losing streak.

“We were able to get back on track Friday night,” MSHS head coach Dave Kindley said. “I made some changes to practice and really challenged individuals as well as the team to play old school smash mouth Mount Shasta football. The guys stepped up and met my challenge.“

Mount Shasta improved to 2-2 in the MVL and 4-5 overall. Hamilton fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the MVL.

Friday night, the Bears came out fired up and took a 14-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter and led 26-0 at the half. MSHS put up 12 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth, as Hamilton scored six points in the fourth, as the Bears earned the convincing 39-point victory.

Kindley said that the offensive line for Mount Shasta “imposed their will on Hamilton City’s defense. Our front five, led by Lane Kindley, were able to absolutely man handle the defensive line. They created huge holes for our running backs and gave our QB the time he needed to run the offense.“

It was a big night for senior running back Kayden Crisci as he ran for 234 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

“He could have easily had another 200 yards and four more TD’s if I would have given him the ball more,” Kindley said. “He hit the holes hard and ran like a man possessed.”

Gaspar Rodriguez also ran well and had a long touchdown run for Mount Shasta.

Kindley said that “JT Kennedy had his best offensive performance of his high school career. He was fast to the edge and cut up field and broke away for a big TD run.”

Bear signal caller Cole Kindley displayed “leadership and poise as he ran the offense and controlled the pace of the game.," Coach Kindley said. "He ran like a fullback on two long option plays.”

Anthony Pigoni played well at wide receiver, and Kyle Ellorin was impressive on both sides of the ball, Coach Kindley stated.

In the junior varsity contest, Mount Shasta lost to Hamilton 34-0.

The Bears end the regular season this Friday on the road at the Trinity Wolves down in Weaverville.

With a win, Mount Shasta can end MVL play with a winning record and get to .500 overall, as well as improving their chances of earning a Northern Section Division 4 playoff berth.

Trinity comes in at 1-8 overall and 1-3 in the MCL. The JV game is at 5:30 p.m., and the varsity contest is at 7:30 p.m.

“This week we hope to get our whole team back and continue to make a push towards a playoff return,” Kindley said.