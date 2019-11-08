The Murray and Monroe Cross County team finished their season last week by competing in the Open Non-League Championship.

After six weeks of competitions, as well as three months of training, the M&M cross country team was ready to compete.

“Our kids were ready to demonstrate to everyone, one final time, just how strong and how much work they have put in,” said Rob Tomlinson.

The boys were the first to start, and despite it being a cold and windy day, the runners got off to a great start from the get-go.

“Zion Ortiz really took control and set the pace followed quickly behind by Logan Tomlinson, Michael Petrovich, and Drake Hall,” Tomlinson said.

As the race continued, Zion extended his lead while the other runners from Murray and Monroe settled in.

“I don't remember seeing a more dominant performance. Last year we only had six runners finish this race under 12 minutes, and this year we had 12 runners,” Tomlinson said.

Of the top 20 finishers, Murray and Monroe had 15. They were led by Zion Ortiz who finished in first place with a time of 10:48. Finishing in third through eighth place were Logan Tomlinson (11:13), Michael Petrovich (11:17), Dustin Bui (11:33), Drake Hall (11:34), Keaton Eggleston (11:35), and Enmanuel Allen-Chona (11:37).

“We saw improvement from all the boys, they were really flying. It isn't just about those finishing in the first few spots, everyone really improved. Our eighth graders have been a strong and steady group for three years.”

“Digby Anderson, Connor Hill, Gage Ford have really been examples of hard work for years and it paid off in their final meet. Our 6th graders really showed well. We saw so many of them improve. Ben Andrus, Cael Rivera, Xander Barney, Silas Aberer, and Tony Garcia really grew a lot this year,” Tomlinson said.

The girls team equally stepped up to the challenge of their final meet. Rennee Mena (12:01), Eve Washburn (12:23), and Anihay Francis (12:34) started the race off strong, much like the boys, and took charge of their race from the very beginning.

“We had 12 girls in the top 20. Our sixth graders really stepped up in this race along with Eve Washburn; Lelay Bird (13:18), Brooklynn Sizemore (13:44), and Caprice Irvin (14:49) all finished in the top 12 of the team. Our seventh-grade girls also [dominated] as Rennee Mena won the race and Aniyah Francis was in third place. [W]e also saw Lilly Pacheco and Abrienna and Unique Pacheco all finish in the top 15 of the race,” Tomlinson said.

The M&M cross country team had run on this course earlier in the year, so it really gave the team a chance to race against their previous times and against the other teams.

“We saw almost every single runner significantly beat their previous times. Some beat their times by as much as a few minutes. We were so proud of all their accomplishments. There are 58 runners on our team this year. Each one did amazing and has their own story of accomplishment. It was so great watching some set new PR's like Mika Hildreth and Isabela Arriaga in their final race as part of the middle school cross county teams,” Tomlinson said about the season.