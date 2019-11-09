At 0-8, they'll have a chance to get off the schneid today when they play 0-8 Feather River College in Quincy.

The College of the Siskiyou Eagles football team lost to Shasta College 23-7 at Herschel Meredith Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2 keeping it close for three quarters on a good defensive effort. The offense couldn’t move the ball after scoring on its opening drive. The Eagles managed only 50 yards passing, going seven for 22 with an interception.

Zakayas Dennis-Lee got to the outside on a sweep and ran 55 yards down the near sideline to give COS a 7-0 lead 1:28 into the game.

The Knights got the touchdown back with four minutes to go in the first quarter and then added a field goal as the quarter ended.

The score would stay at 10-7 in Shasta’s favor until the fourth quarter. The Eagles fielded a punt at their own nine yard line, failed to gain a yard in three tries and punted from deep in their end zone.

Getting the ball on the Siskiyou 49-yard line, the Knights drove down for a TD that made it a two-score margin.

The Eagles had no answer, going three-and-out in their next 2 drives while Shasta added another touchdown.

There weren’t a lot of highlights for the Eagles aside from Dennis-Lee’s touchdown run and his 130 rushing yards in 16 attempts.

Eagle scoring leader D’Angelo Biggs had two catches for four yards as the team managed eight first downs and handed the Knights two first downs on Eagles penalties. They drew nine flags for 105 yards in penalties.

Late season injuries and attrition left the Eagles with Dennis-Lee as their only rusher and forced coach Charlie Roche to use starting quarterback Hayden Chittock to field four punts.

Finn Reeves and Jonathon Bailey each had 10 tackles, and Dustin Long made seven tackles including a quarterback sack.

The defense played well enough to win, but the Knights won the possession battle, running 73 plays and holding on to the ball for 40 minutes. The exhausted Eagles gave up two fourth quarter touchdowns and that was the game.

At 0-8, they’ll have a chance to get off the schneid today when they play 0-8 Feather River College in Quincy.