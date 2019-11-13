This Thursday, Yreka will compete in the Northern Section Championships at West Valley High School.

The Yreka varsity boys will seek a top two finish in Division 4, which would give the Miners a berth in the CIF State Championships in Fresno.

The Yreka Miners varsity and junior varsity boys came away with the Northern Athletic crown at the Northern Athletic League Championships on Thursday.

At the Championships t hosted by Central Valley High in Shasta Lake City, YHS placed second to University Prep, but Yreka won the overall NAL title, since points from the regular season are taken into account and YHS won all three of its NAL meets.

The JV boys placed first overall on Thursday and also won all three of its NAL regular season meets to earn the title.

“It's always our goal to give it our best all season and if that gives us a win at the end, it's a bonus.,” YHS head XC coach Pam Borg said. “The boys were excited to take the win in both divisions"

In the varsity boys race, senior Elijah Higelin was 4th overall with a time of 14:41.02. Right behind at 14:52.72 was fellow YHS senior Jade Wilder, who placed fifth. By placing in the top 10 all three earned All-League honors. While there are not enough girls this year to count as a team, YHS had strong individual showings in the varsity girls division.

Junior Ceiba Cummings ran a 17:58.69 to place fifth, and fellow junior Jordan Linsley was seventh with a time of 18:22.01, as both earned All-League honors.

In the JV boys race, Isaiah Metcalfe ran a 10:52.99 to place second. YHS top finishers were:

4th: Kaedon Robustellini: 11:07,91,

5th: Chase Callison, 11:09.22.

6th: Nicolas Perrin, 11:16.93

9th: Thomas Wrd, 11:52.08

In the JV girls race, Avery Cash was fifth with a time of 14:13.75 Borg added that 24 out of 26 of our athletes ran course personal records.

For complete results go to www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/158063/results

This Thursday, Yreka will compete in the Northern Section Championships at West Valley High School.

The Yreka varsity boys will seek a top two finish in Division 4, which would give the Miners a berth in the CIF State Championships in Fresno.