The Miners battled through and played with grit to end the 2019 season. Starting the season with a small roster, injuries depleted Yreka, who then had to compete in games where they had only 12-15 players suited up.

Yreka Miners football season ended at home Friday night with a 46-12 loss to Anderson Cubs.

The Miners battled through and played with grit to end the 2019 season. Starting the season with a small roster, injuries depleted Yreka, who then had to compete in games where they had only 12-15 players suited up.

The team had to forfeit two Northern Athletic League games, including a home game against West Valley that had to be forfeited due to not having enough players to suit up due to injuries. A road game against Lassen was also called off.

YHS ended the season 2-8 overall and 0-5 in the extremely tough Northern Athletic League under first year head coach Brian Wagy.

West Valley, which is considered one of the best teams in the entire Northern Section, went perfect in the NAL this year and won the league title. They are 10-0 overall and earned the top seed in the NSCIF D3 playoffs. Lassen is the No. 3 seed and host fellow NAL squad Corning, the No. 6 seed this Friday. NSCIF D3 was so deep this year that a 6-4 Anderson team did not earn one of the eight playoff seeds.

Playing at home for only the third time this season on senior night, YHS trailed early on against an offensively explosive Cubs team. After a few penalties created a 1st and 35 situation from the 50 of Yreka, Anderson scored a 50-yard touchdown throw with 7:56 left in the first quarter.

On the next possession for the Cubs, the Yreka defense was playing fairly well and looked like they stopped the Cubs with a 4th and 15 situation around midfield.

The Cubs were feeling confident with their passing game and went for it on a long fourth down and scored on a 55-yard touchdown reception with 4:15 left in the quarter. The Miners trailed the Cubs 21-0 at the end of the quarter, with Anderson scoring on a 44 yard run with a little more than two minutes left in the first.

Near the end of the second quarter, and YHS trailing 27-0, the Miners began to put together a nice drive. This included a nice pass from senior signal caller Trey Setzer to senior Anthony Carrillo to get the Miners in Cubs territory.

YHS scored with only 1.7 seconds left on the clock when Trey found his brother, sophomore Logan Setzer on a 22 yard touchdown strike. The 2-point conversion was successful, as the half ended with Anderson leading Yreka 27-6.

In the third quarter it appeared that Yreka had stopped a Cubs drive with a 4th and 13 situation from the 22-yard line of YHS. The Cubs again decided to go for it on fourth down and scored on a TD pass to lead 34-6 with 6:47 left in the quarter.

The Cubs extended the lead to 40-6 in the fourth quarter, with the Miner blocking the point after attempt.

While down big, the resilient YHS continued to put up as fight On the kickoff return, senior Jake Peterson rumbled down all the way to the 22-yard line of Anderson

With 6:46 left in the game, Trey Seter ran the ball in from 26 yard s for the score to make thing 40-12.

The Cubs scored one more time with 1:52 left in the game, as Yreka fell 46-12.