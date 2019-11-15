For the season, Currie has thrown for 2,130 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also run for 769 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ty Currie, a 2015 Yreka High School graduate, did his part Saturday to help the Western Oregon Wolves earn at least a share of the Great Northwest Athletic football title for the first time in school history with a 24-22 victory at home versus Azusa Pacific.

Currie, a two-year redshirt senior starter at quarterback, contributed with both his arm and his feet. He threw for 157 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a season high 178 yards and a TD.

“We were able to run the ball. Our offensive line dominated up front like they've done all year. We trusted them and our pass game worked when we needed it,” Currie said in a WOU press release story on the game.

Azusa Pacific had a chance to win the contest. With three seconds to play, Azusa Pacific attempted a 37-yard field goal, which was blocked by Nate Proctor Jr. to preserve the win..

WOU improved to 5-1 in the GVC and 7-3 overall. They end the regular season this Saturday at home with a non conference game versus Eastern New Mexico. If Central Washington wins at Simon Fraser on Saturday, Western Oregon and CWU would co-share the GVC title. WOU would win the crown outright with a Simon Fraser win. Simon Fraser is currently 1-4 in the GVC and 1-8 overall.

For the season, Currie has thrown for 2,130 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also run for 769 yards and 10 touchdowns.