The College of the Siskiyous football team concludes the 2019 season today at home versus Sierra in Weed. The contest begins at noon at Herschel Meredith Stadium. The sophomore members of the Eagles will be recognized before the start of the game. COS is 0-9 for the season, as the squad seeks its first win of the year, while Sierra is 5-4.

The Eagles lost 45-42 in a high scoring battle to Feather River on the road last Saturday.

Sophomore wideout D'Angelo Biggs had a monster game for the Eagles. He finished with five catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns. This included touchdown receptions of 83 and 57 yards. He also had 233 yards on kickoff returns to finish the day with 419 all-purpose yards. On Friday, he was named the NCFC National Division Offensive Player of the Week.

COS sophomore quarterback Thairen Sivongsa, who played high school football at both Weed and Mount Shasta High Schools, threw for 215 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Zakavas Dennis-Lee ran for 180 yards and a touchdown for COS, while Ted Wickman had a 29-yard touchdown grab.