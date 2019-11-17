After having to play some matches short-handed, the College of the Siskiyous men’s soccer team managed to round up 11 men to play a couple of road games last week.

College of the Redwoods jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and held the Eagles at bay until the last few minutes of the second half to take a 3-1 win.

Elhadji Wade got his team-leading seventh goal of the season at the 88 minute mark to avert the team being shut out.

The Eagles then lost to Butte College 8-0 on Friday.

The Eagle women didn’t fare much better. Keeley McLeod scored two goals on Tuesday Nov. 5 in a contest at the College of the Redwoods in Eureka. She leads the team with six goals on the season, but the Eagles dropped a 9-2 decision. In their Friday game at Butte, COS lost 9-0.

Both COS squads ended the season on Tuesday at home versus Shasta College. The Eagle men lost 3-1, while the Lady Eagles tied Shasta 2-2.

The COS men ended the year 1-10-1 in Golden Valley Conference play and 2-14-2 overall. The women's squad finished the season 1-14-2 overall and 0-9-1 in the GVC.