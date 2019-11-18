“It was fun,” said Jaguars team member Nathaniel Mero. “ A lot of us learned to be responsible for their own actions and learn leadership skills while working together on a team.”

McCloud’s upper division flag football team, the Panthers, placed first in the Siskiyou league last month beating out other teams from Weed, Yreka and Mount Shasta.

Coach Thomas Castellon with the help of Mark Tillmans, Ben Stallings, Jerome Walker Sr. and the McCloud community produced two teams, the Panthers and a junior team called the Jaguars.

“It was fun,” said Jaguars team member Nathaniel Mero. “ A lot of us learned to be responsible for their own actions and learn leadership skills while working together on a team.”

“It was a great sport for the kids,” said Nathaniel’s mother, Rosa. “They picked it up easily. Some of the other teams were shocked that our teams played so well together being our first season.”

“The kids made a lot of friends playing together these last two months. Coach Thomas was a great coach. The kids responded well to him,” said Carol McClure, whose son, Tripp played on the Panthers team.

“It was greats watching these two teams bond and grow together,” said Calleston. “I really appreciate all the support from the community. I want to thank the Rec Council, McCloud First Baptist Church, McCloud Market and everyone’s support for if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t have these teams.”

To celebrate their triumph, the teams held a barbecue and a flag football game at Hoo Hoo Park recently, where the parents and coaches played against the teams.

The flag football league is supported by the NFL. It starts in September and lasts two months. This is the first time in about 12 years that McCloud has had a flag football team of its own.

Because of the positive response, Castellon is going to have flag football pickup games every Saturday at noon for kids and parents held at Hoo Hoo Park and open for anyone to attend.