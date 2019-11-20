The Burroughs High School boys’ basketball team lost its first game of the season against the Lancaster Eagles 66-65 on Monday night.

“They were very athletic and a good team… we beat ourselves. Everything is fixable… Defensive rebounds killed us, [we] gave up way too many second-chance points. A couple of other things as well that are easy fixes,” said head coach Scott Hansen.

Evan Hansen, one of the team captains this year, had at least 25 points on the night, according to Scott Hansen. Toren Vice had 15 points, while AJ Celestine had 16 with four three-pointers on the night. Grant Martin had nine total.

“Evan played [well]… controlled the game for us offensively,” Scott Hansen said.

The Burroughs High School boys’ basketball team will take on Palmdale oat 6 p.m. on Friday night, marking the team’s first home game of the season.