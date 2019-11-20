The Cerro Coso basketball team defeated Santa Barbara Community College 81-46 on Saturday afternoon.

The Coyotes dominated the first and second half, scoring 43 in the first and 38 in the second, while Santa Barbara recorded 23 each half.

Haven Ousley went 9-16 for field goals made, and 5-9 on three-pointers, leading the team with 23 points.

Jordan Pumphrey went 6-11 and 1-4, scoring the second-most points for the Coyotes at 18. Pumphrey also went 5-5 on free throws, leading the team. Alex Dieudonne and Keandre Hill each made all of their free throws as well, going 3-3 and 2-2, respectively.

With this win, the Coyotes improve to 2-1 overall, while Santa Barbara sits at 0-3.

The Cerro Coso basketball team will take on Reedley today on the road at 6 p.m. The Coyotes first home game is not until Dec. 31, where they will play against Mt. San Antonio at 2 p.m.