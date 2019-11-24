COS athletic director Dennis Roberts said he believes the Eagles' 3-17 record over the last two seasons would likely result in a fairer schedule next year.

The College of the Siskiyous football team ended a tough, winless season with a 28-2 loss to Sierra College at home in front of 500 loyal fans on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The Eagles squandered a good scoring chance on their opening drive when they moved from their own 40 to the Sierra 9 before surrendering the ball on a fumble. A 36-yard pass from Thairen Sivongsa to Ted Wickman was the big play.

The defense then recovered a Wolverine fumble in the end zone for a safety and their only score of the day. They wouldn’t get inside the Sierra 30-yard line for the rest of the game.

Not much went well for the Eagles. They generated 194 yards of offense while Sierra cranked out 460 yards, 296 of them on the ground.

Back from a shoulder injury, quarterback Sivongsa looked rusty, completing 8 of 20 passes for 76 yards and throwing an interception.

In the absence of the team’s leading rushers, Zakayas Dennis-Lee, 589 yards for the season, and Thomas Little, 233 yards, the Eagles gave the ball to Jakob Vanderflute who rushed 27 times for 102 yards.

Jonathan Bailey had an interception and eight tackles for the defense. Daniel Ernest had 12 tackles and Juwan Marshall had 10. Nicolas Koppy had seven tackles and a sack.

COS athletic director Dennis Roberts said he believes the Eagles’ 3-17 record over the last two seasons would likely result in a fairer schedule next year.

Seven of Siskiyous 10 opponents ranked in the top 25 in Northern California, and three of them were in the top six – #1 San Mateo, #3 American River, and #6 Fresno City.