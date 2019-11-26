For the College of the Siskiyous women’s soccer team, 2019 has been a trying year. Despite having 18 athletes on the roster, the Eagles could field only 10 players against Feather River in early November due to injuries and defections.

They finished the season on a modest high note, tying Shasta College 2-2 at Herschel Meredith Field on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

They led 2-1 at halftime on goals by Keely McLeod and Sydney Hilleary, the first goal of the year for the Mount Shasta frosh.

The Knights tied the score at 70:00, and neither team could put one in the net for the rest of the game. Midfielder Sahalie Crain filled in at goal and stopped eight of 10 Knight shots.

The tie gave the Eagles their only point in Golden Valley Conference play. They finished at 0-9-1 in league and 1-14-2 overall.

COS recognized sophomores who played this year. They include Heather Brayshaw, Liliana Hernandez, Keely McLeod, Abby Damschroeder of Mount Shasta, and Messiah Dyer of Yreka.

The biggest loss will be Keely McLeod of Aylesbury, U.K. She was the team’s leading scorer in both of her campaigns, netting 12 goals last year on an offense-minded team that scored 52 goals. She scored seven of the 16 goals the team registered this year.

McLeod put in a gutsy effort in her final game, scoring the first goal despite playing much of the contest with a painful hamstring injury that limited her mobility. Keely said that she’s “talked to a couple of coaches” and hopes to continue playing but hasn’t made a decision yet.

Mount Shasta’s Abby Damschroeder was the only other Eagle with multiple goals on the year, knocking in two and adding an assist.

Fellow former Bears Chanel Berg and Hilleary each scored a goal.