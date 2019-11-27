The Burroughs High School girls’ soccer team fell to Barstow 3-1 on Friday afternoon.

The Aztecs scored on a penalty kick, corner and free-kick, while the Burros only goal came from Izzy Roquemore.

Roquemore has had four-goal in two games, making her the team’s goal-scoring leader.

Head coach Kelly Blake noted that the team was missing two starters, Hannah Ostermann and Aileen Ponce. Ostermann is competing in the 2019 Girls Individual Tennis Sectionals this week as the Mojave River League No. 2 player.

Despite the loss, head coach Kelly Blake is still optimistic saying, “Onward and upward,” after the game.

She also stated that the game may have had a different outcome if they were full strength.

The Burroughs High School girls’ soccer team takes on Silverado on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.