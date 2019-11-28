Boys XC team places 8th while girls finish in 13th; Acosta finishes one place outside of qualifying

The Burroughs High School cross country team competed in the CIF-SS Finals in Riverside on Saturday morning.

"We did much better than people expected of us. We made it competitive. We showed that we belong here." said head coach Anthony Barnes.

The boys’ cross country team finished in eighth overall, while the girls finished in 13th overall. In order to qualify for State as a team, you need to finish in seventh place or higher.

You can qualify individually if your team does not finish in seventh or above and if you individually finish in the top five outside of those who qualified as a team.

“[The girls' team's] improvement as a team has been phenomenal. That's why they even had a chance to begin with. Thirteenth is the best performance ever in school history as a team, and it’s always disappointing to be just close enough to be able to almost touch it… You can’t ask for more,” Barnes said.

Madeline Acosta was the first to cross the finish line for the Lady Burros early Saturday morning, finishing in 18th overall with a time of 18:36.8. She finished in sixth overall outside of those who qualified as a team, just missing the cut for State.

Acosta said that although her cross country season is now over, she will be back next year to run a 6k at the Riverside Golf Course during the Riverside Invitational as a freshman in college.

Acosta also spoke highly of her teammates and what they had accomplished together as a group. She said, “Everyone came out here and wanted to compete. They wanted to run. It wasn't a casual 'let's show up and just run.' They wanted it.”

Kylie Bird finished next for Burroughs in 54th place overall with a time of 19:37.0. Alana Nagy finished in 74th with a time of 20:03.0.

“We had five girls on the course under 21 minutes. She just got out a little slow and then basically the last two miles of the race she absolutely destroyed. She picked up 15 places in the second half of the game,” Barnes said.

Bird had finished behind Nagy all season long, sometimes finishing just behind her. This was the first time during the season that Bird placed in front of Nagy. Unfortunately for Burros, Bird is moving and will not be returning next year.

Lydia Washburn finished next with a time of 20:44.6, while Leah Tomlinson finished in 108th with a time of 20:52.0.

Tomlinson is still working through an injury that set her back at the beginning of the season.

Joemy Baltierrez finished in 131st place with a time of 21:21.8, while Elliotte Abernathy finished in 159th with a time of 22:34.7.

As for the boys, the team missed out on seventh place by nine points.

“The only mistake we made on the boys' side was starting too far back. That was it. Our gap was too big from 3-4. That hurt us. But we came in ranked ninth and we finished eighth. We broke our school record on this course by eight seconds. It is one place higher than last year, and they were technically a better team last year,” Barnes said.

Bryce Hill finished first for the Burros, in fifth overall with a time of 15:12.6, just one-tenth of a second behind Big Bear’s Max Sannes.

“[Hill raced] outstanding. Set a new school record. Broke his own school record for the course which was 15:35,” Barnes said.

Michael Hoyer finished next in 29th place with a time of 15:06.7, while Ben Washburn finished in 31st with a time of 16:07.8.

Washburn missed last week's CIF Prelims due to an injury, and Barnes said that he had not fully healed but still opted to race in the Finals.

Derek Kallberg finished in 84th with a time of 16:47.6, and Rudy Richards finished in 93rd with a time of 16:57.0. Caden Geoppiner finished with a time of 17:05.6 in 102nd place. Michael Dillon finished with a time of 17:23.5, in 124th place.

With this, Hill is heading to State to compete individually tomorrow in Fresno at noon.