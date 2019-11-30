Hering, a Mount Shasta High School graduate, finished with a time out of 22:27.7 to place 110th overall. He was the first men's runner from the Golden Valley Conference to place after finishing fourth overall recently at the GVC Championships.

College of the Siskiyous cross country runner Ryan Hering ran well on short notice at the CCCAA State Cross Country Championships last Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Hering, a Mount Shasta High School graduate, finished with a time of 22:27.7 to place 110th overall. He was the first men’s runner from the Golden Valley Conference to place after finishing fourth overall recently at the GVC Championships.

“Ryan did a great job at State,” COS head XC coach Katie Woodward said. “He did a fantastic job pacing, especially for such a big race. We are extremely proud of his effort and thankful he could end the year on such a high note.”

Hering did not know until four days before State he would be racing that Saturday. Teammate Blake Chitwood, a Yreka High grad, who qualified for State at the California Community College NorCal cross country championships on Nov. 8, suffered a potential stress fracture in his right foot, as it was decided it was best for him to rest and not risk further injury.

It just so happened that Hering was the 11th qualifier at Norcals, which meant he would take Chitwood’s place. Coach Woodward said that Hering has been a dedicated team member this season and was pleased he would have a chance to run at State.

"Even though his rigorous class schedule forced him to practice solo later than the rest of the team, he showed up and pushed hard every day; even practicing in the dark as the days became shorter,” she said. "He's just an all around wonderful young man who has shown astounding character.”

At Norcals, Hering was 49th. At the event, it was first announced that he was the 8th individual qualifier out of 10 that had earned a State berth. Later at Norcals, Woodward said they were told that a mistake had been made in the scoring and that Hering was 10th but still qualified for State. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Woodward received an email that another athlete had been missed and Hering was actually 11th, which meant he was the final cut.

“I was so thankful he had the opportunity to run,” Woodward said about Hering. “I'm quite proud of his performance after the emotional rollercoaster he had to endure the past couple of weeks. He stayed very collected and focused through the whole thing."

Coach Woodward said that it was nice that the college allowed Chitwood to travel with the team to Fresno and "enjoy at least some of the experience." He asked Ryan to represent us well in his place."

“It was regrettable Blake had to miss out on the opportunity to run due to his injury, but we were so fortunate that he was able to hand that opportunity to a teammate," she added. "The odds of that being the case are extremely slim. I'm just thankful the cloud of Blake's injury had a silver lining.”