An annual winter sports tradition will take place next week at Yreka High School.

The Miner Invitational varsity boys and girls basketball tournament will take place from Thursday, Dec. 5 to Saturday Dec. 7.

The tournament features Yreka, as well as fellow Siskiyou County school Mount Shasta participating in both the boys and girls tournament, with Etna taking part in the boys tournament. The tournament will be the first games of the season for the YHS varsity boys, while the Lady Miners open the season on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Etna.



Girls Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 5

Mount Shasta versus Henley, 11:30 a.m.

Del Norte versus Modoc, 2:30 p.m.

Brookings-Harbor versus Yreka, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Modoc versus Brookings-Harbor, 11:30 a.m.

Del Norte versus Henley, 2:30 p.m.

Mount Shasta versus Yreka, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Seed 6 vs. Seed 5, 10: a.m.

Seed 4 vs. Seed 3, 1:30 p.m.

Seed 2, vs. Seed 1, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 5

Mount Shasta versus Del Norte, 1 p.m.

Brookings-Harbor versus Henley, 4 p.m.

Grants Pass versus Etna, 7 p.m.

Yreka versus Del Norte 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Etna versus Brookings-Harbor, 10 a.m.

Grants Pass versus Del Norte, 1 p.m.

Mount Shasta versus Henley, 4 p.m.

Brookings-Harbor versus Yreka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Del Norte versus Etna, noon

Grants Pass versus Henley, 3 p.m.

Mount Shasta to Yreka, 6 p.m.