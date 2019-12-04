For Weed, five players finished in double figures. Grant Lane led the squad with 25 points, while Donoven LaFortune had 12 points.

Tripp Rodriguez finished with 11 points, while Tommy Pineda and Jivarqua Jordan-Foster each finished with 10 points apiece.

Noah Snell led the Tigers with 12 points, while Jasper Mitchell had 11 points.

South County varsity boys basketball squads Dunsmuir and Weed met Monday night to open the 2019-2020 season for both teams.

Playing in Dunsmuir, Weed cruised to the 87-31 victory.

The Cougars dominated from the start, as they took a 25-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter against the Tigers.

WHS led 53-14 at the half. The Cougars continued to put up points on the scoreboard in the second half to come away with the victory.

Dunsmuir was at Redding Christian Tuesday night and lost 86-16. The Tigers face American Christian Academy in Anderson on Thursday. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Dunsmuir is at fellow Siskiyou County squad McCloud.

Weed next plays at the three-day Block F Tournament at Fall River High School in McArthur. The Cougars open tourney play Thursday versus Loyalton. The tournament concludes on Saturday. The Cougars junior varsity boys team will also be at the Block F Tourney. They opened the year Tuesday night in Yreka..

Next Tuesday, Weed is at home versus Los Molinos.

The Lady Cougars varsity team opens the season Thursday at a three-day tournament in Butte High School in Doris. WHS will face Los Molinos at home next Tuesday. The Cougar girls JV squad opened the year Tuesday at Yreka.

The Cougar JV girls are also participating in the Butte Valley Tourney, and will host Los Molinos next Tuesday.