The Lady Lions opened the season Tuesday night with a home game against fellow Siskiyou County squad Yreka. Etna won the contest 52-44. EHS will play three games starting on Thursday at a tournament in Biggs.

After a historic season that saw the Etna Lady Lions win a CIF State NorCal Division 5 title, the team will take the court for the 2019-2020 season this week.

With six returning seniors from last season – including three starters – on paper, it looks like the Lady Lions have the potential for another memorable year.

While proud of last season’s accomplishments, fourth year head coach Alyssa Burrone said her focus is on the season at hand. She said the team needs to go out and play the way are capable of, focus on each game one contest at a time, and not look ahead.

“I like to see growth throughout the season. I’m just looking forward to watching them play and grow as a team,” Burrone said. If they work hard and “play to their abilities, I’ll be happy with the results.”

Normally, the team begins practices the first week of November, but were delayed until Nov. 13 due to the school’s volleyball team making it to the NSCIF D 5 section finals, and a berth in the CIF NorCal Division D5 State playoffs. All but one member of this year’s hoops team also played volleyball.

Burrone said that practices have been good and the team has been doing well so far.

The team features eight seniors – including two newcomers – exchange student Gaia San Martino and Sadie Hogun. Returning seniors include Cailey Rizzardo and Halliday Hubbard, who earned first team SCL honors last season and have played for the Lady Lions for all four year of high school.

Burrone said the SCL will be deep this year. She said she expects Modoc and Fall River to again be contenders and that Trinity should be much improved. She added that she expects Mount Shasta to again be solid and the Weed Cougars to be much improved.

When asked for players she believes will be key contributors, Burrone said that the entire roster will contribute like they did last year. She said she believes the team again has a deep bench, with any player able to come in and give key minutes each night.

“The whole team understands that they all have a role to play,” she said. “They want to do their part to help.”

Burrone said that this year’s Lady Lions will again be tough physically, playing tenacious defense and doing little things to win such as always contending for rebounds and diving for loose balls.

She said that she believes the team has a lot of team speed and will certainly incorporate that into the season’s game plan.

Last season, EHS won the Shasta Cascade League with a 9-1 mark. The team went on to the Northern Section D5 title game, where they fell in overtime to Redding Christian. The Lady Lions earned a berth to The CIF NorCal State playoffs in D5, where they went on to win the title at home on March 5 against Forrest Christian. EHS ended the year 25-6 overall.



Etna High Varsity Girls Roster

Cleo Smith, Senior

Gaia San Martino, Senior

Sadie Hogun, Senior

Emma Watton, Junior

Mae Thackeray, Sophomore

Megan Bennett, Senior

Brooke Smiley, Senior

Abby Duerr, Senior

Cailey Rizzardo, Senior

Halliday Hubbard, Senior



2019-2020 Lady Lions basketball schedule

Dec. 3: Home versus Yreka, junior varsity and varsity. Etna wins varsity contest 52-44.

Dec. 5-7: At Biggs Tourney, Varsity and JV

Dec. 12-14: Varsity at Mount Shasta Tourney

Dec. 12-14: JV host Etna JV Tourney

Dec. 17: Varsity at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 19-21: Varsity and JV at Orland Tourney

Jan. 2-4: Varsity host Etna Tourney

Jan. 2-4: JV at U-Prep Tourney

Jan. 10: At Weed, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.

Jan. 14: Fall River at home, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.

Jan. 17: Modoc at home, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: At Mount Shasta, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.

Jan. 24: At Trinity, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.

Jan. 31: Weed at home, Homecoming, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: At Fall River, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.

Feb. 7: At Modoc, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.

Feb. 11: Mount Shasta at home, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: Trinity at home, JV 4 p.m, Varsity 7 p.m.