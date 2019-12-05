“Our biggest strength as a squad is our heart,” head coach Jake Mekeel “This team puts it all on the court every time they touch it. I believe that will help us develop the fundamental aspects of the game in order to become a more successful team both on and off the court. “

First year Dunsmuir Tigers boy varsity hoops coach ' Mekeel was the junior varsity coach last year. The squad opened the season at home Monday against fellow South County and larger division school Weed, falling at home 87-31.

“We are a young squad who is playing varsity level basketball because we only have one team,” Mekeel said. “We are working on our overall basketball IQ in order to feel more comfortable on the court right now.”

The Tigers have four returners from last seasons two win team in seniors Carlos Flores and Stephen Duarte, and sophomores Noah Snell and Robert Holland. Snell led Dunsmuir with 12 points versus the Cougars on Monday.

A key player this season, is freshman Jasper Mitchell,who had 11 points in Monday’s game versus Weed.

Mekeel said they will rely heavily this year on Mitchell “handling the ball the majority of time for us.”

“He is high energy and keeps us flowing on offense,” he. said. “We are working hard on developing his decision making along with his ability to use both hands while dribbling. Being a freshman tasked with playing varsity basketball is a tough task, but I know he has what it takes.”

Mekeel said that Snell “will play a crucial role for us as well. We will need him to create offense for us. He can shoot from the outside and attack the basket to his strong side which will help open shots for his teammates. Once we get his confidence in himself built up, he can become a player to watch in the Evergreen League.

Ramon Strandberg is a transfer from McCloud High School. Mekeel will look to him “to be a big presence inside the key for us. We need him to be physical and do the dirty work in the paint in order for us to be successful.”

There are eight players on the team this year, with one player currently injured.

“We want to instill a winning culture at Dunsmuir High School, and I believe this is a team that can do it,” Mekeel said. “By winning, I don't necessarily mean on the court. My players are held to high standards every day in the classroom, community, and athletics. “

“My team is full of hard workers who I believe can compete in the Evergreen League this season," he added.