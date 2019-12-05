Yreka opens the year with an 8:30 p.m. game versus the Del Norte Warriors on Thursday at the annual Miner Invitational Tournament..

The Yreka Miners varsity basketball team kicks off the 2019-2020 season this week with three home games at the annual Miner Invitational Tournament.

YHS opens the year with an 8:30 p.m. game versus the Del Norte Warriors on Thursday in the round robin tournament. Friday, YHS will face Brookings-Harbor Bruins at 7 p.m., and end tournament play Saturday against fellow Siskiyou County team Mount Shasta at 6 p.m.

Despite having only three seniors back from last year's varsity team, third year head coach Louie Sanchez said that a solid group of juniors will help the team be competitive this season. Last year, the Miners went 11-16 overall and 3-7 in the Northern Athletic League, earning a berth in the Northern Section D4 playoffs.

Sanchez said that practices have been going well and that he likes the dedication and enthusiasm the squad has shown so far.

“They’ve been battling and been competing well,” he said. “Everyone’s in good spirits. It’s a very good group of kids.”

Sanchez said that they have been without four players who suffered injuries from other sports in the fall, but expects three out of the four players, Kaden Tandy, Trent West and Andrew Fritzpatrick to be back this week. The fourth, senior returner Nathan Laffoon, suffered an ACL tear and is not expected back until late December.

This year, YHS has three seniors, two sophomores, and eight juniors on the team. Coach Sanchez said that the seniors on the team have done a great job of being leaders during practice and will be key contributions this year.

Sanchez said a number of juniors should be players that will without a doubt help the team this year. He said the junior players played well in junior varsity last season and bring skill and depth to the varsity squad this season. Sanchez said the NAL will be very tough again this season, with teams like U-Prep and West Valley again likely be near the top of the league this year.

“I believe we will be competitive in each game we play,” Sanchez said, adding the goal for the Miners is to be around .500 in the NAL this season.

Sanchez said with the team being fairly young this season, it will take time for them to adjust to varsity, but said that his players willingness to work hard will pay off.

Varsity roster

Kaden Tandy, Junior

Brandon Anzo, Junior

Trevor Truttman, Junior

Devon Applewhite, Junior

Jaden Fraley, Senior

Tyler Korber, Senior

Nick Stensether, Junior

Carson Crovelle, Sophomore

Nathan Laffoon, Senior

Andrew Fritzpatrick, Junior

Trent West, Sophomore

Randall Hughes, Junior

Carmelo Presti, Junior

Schedule

Miner Invitational Varsity tourney at YHS. Dec. 5: Versus Del Norte, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6: Versus Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m. Dec, 7: Versus Mount Shasta, 6 p.m.

Dec. 6: Freshman at Crater, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 10: Trinity at home, JV 4:30 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12-14: Varsity at Mount Shasta Tourney

Dec. 13 and 14: Freshman and JV at Etna Tournament

Dec .17: At home versus Henley, frosh, 4 p.m., JV, 5:30 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.

Dec. 18: At Grants Pass, Frosh, 4 p.m., JV 5:30 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.

Dec. 19-21: Varsity at Balboa Tournament

Dec. 19-21: JV at Colusa Tournament

Dec. 27 and 28: Frosh/JV at Anderson Tourney

Jan. 2-4: JV and varsity at Corning Shoot-Out

Jan. 3 and 4: Frosh at Orland Tourney

Jan. 9: Versus Lassen at home: Frosh, 4:30 p.m, JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 Tuesday: At Central Valley: Frosh, 4:30 p.m, JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 16: Frosh at home versus Anderson, 5 p.m.

Jan. 17: At home on Homecoming: JV 4:30 p.m., varsity, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: Versus U-Prep at home, Frosh, 4:30 p.m, JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23: At West Valley, Frosh, 4:30 p.m, JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: At Fall River, JV 4:30 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Frosh at home versus Crater, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: At Lassen, Frosh, 4:30 p.m, JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: Central Valle at homey, Frosh, 4:30 p.m, JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: Frosh at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Feb. 7: At Anderson, JV, 4:30 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: At U-Prep, Frosh, 4:30 p.m, JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: West Valley at home, Frosh, 4:30 p.m, JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.