The Burroughs High School boys’ basketball team fell to Paraclete 55-35 on Tuesday night, marking the Burros first home loss of the season.

With this loss, the Burros are now 1-2 overall, while Paraclete improves to 4-0.

“It was a crazy game, very few kids on the bench available to play, and we were playing a very good team. [I am] proud of my team. They competed and made a game of it, could have easily been much worse,” said head coach Scott Hansen.

This isn’t the last time the two teams will see each other, as the Burros will be competing in the Paraclete Showcase this week.

The next time the Burroughs High School will play at home will be on Dec. 13 against Barstow at 6 p.m.

A Quick Look at the MRL

Sultana leads the team in wins at five games, though they have also lost five games bringing them to .500. Serrano and Oak Hills currently lead the league, each with four wins and three losses.

Hesperia is currently 1-1, while Apple Valley is 2-3.

As mentioned before, the Burros are currently 1-2 overall.