The Immanuel Christian High School girls’ basketball team started their season off hot with two wins and a loss in the month of November, including an overtime winner against Desert Christian on Nov. 26.

The Lady Crusaders lost their first game of the season Academy of Careers and Exploration 61-23 on Nov. 19 but responded with two wins, one over Victor Valley Christian (34-29) and the OT winner over Desert Christian (39-33).

The girls were scheduled to play against Apple Valley on Thursday night, but the game was canceled.

The Immanuel Christian High School girls’ basketball team takes on Lancaster Baptist on the road on Monday at 5 p.m.