The Burroughs High School boys’ soccer team competed in the Eagle Cup Tournament over the weekend, taking third place overall in the event.

“We showed really well for the entire tournament, especially in the second and third place deciding game on Saturday afternoon,” said head coach Scott Craft.

The Burros started the tournament against Mammoth, a team that they had played and defeated the week prior 4-1. This time the Burros won 2-1, with Alex Ponce and Emilio Villegas scoring Burroughs two goals. Ponce was also credited with an assist, while Branly Giron recorded the team’s other assist.

Bryce Hill was in goal for the burros, allowing one foal on seven shots, recording a .9 save percentage.

The Burros then faced off against a tough Paraclete team, where they fell 2-0.

“We had a bunch of really good chances against Paraclete but couldn’t find the back of the net,” Craft said.

Burroughs then took on The Academy for Academic Excellence on Saturday, where Miguel Romero scored three goals for Burros, earning a hat trick on the day and a win for the Burros.

The last game of the tournament was against Nordhoff, and with neither team generating offense in the first 80 minutes of the game, the two teams fought it out in penalty kicks at the end.

“We shut down a very creative Nordhoff offense, and their midfield deserves a lot of credit. In the end, it was our defense that gave us an opportunity to win in PKs. Both goalkeepers made some great saves, but Nordhoff put away more,” Scott said.

The Burroughs High School boys’ soccer team competes in the Garces tournament this weekend.