The Cerro Coso basketball team narrowly defeated Mt. San Antonio 85-82 on Saturday, extending its winning streak to seven games.

All seven wins come from the road, as the Coyotes have yet to play at home this season. That changes on New Year’s Eve where they will take on Mt. San Antonio again at 2 p.m.

As for their most recent matchup, Coso (8-1) outscored San Antonio in the first half by 11 points, by the score of 52-41. The Mounties (3-7) bounced back in the second half, outscoring the Coyotes 41-33.

Haven Ousley led the team in points, scoring 25 total. Alex Dieudonne had the second-most points on the team at 19, while Jonathan Foster had 16.

Ousley went 9-12 from inside the arc, and 5-6 from outside. He also nailed both of his free throws. Dieudonne went 7-11 for field goals made, and 1-3 for three-pointers made. Foster went 5-9 inside the arc and 4-7 outside of it.

The team as a whole made over 50 percent of both three-pointers and two-pointers and went 68.8 percent for free throws made.

Vernon Hardison was prevalent on defense, leading the team in defensive rebounds at six. He also recorded to offensive rebounds, the most on the team.

Isiah Thomas had the second-most defensive rebounds at four, but also recorded six assists on the night, the most on the team. Tommie Flanagan had five assists on the night as well.

As mentioned prior, this win marks the seventh win in a row for the Coyotes. They will take on Gavilan next, this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Gavilan (4-7) is also coming off of a close win over Santa Barbara City College. Both teams have a week off in between games.

The Coyotes will then take on Barstow on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in their first conference game of the year. The Vikings are currently 2-10, though a majority of losses came from back-to-back-to-back tournaments, including the San Diego City Tournament, Skip Robinson Classic and West LA Shootout Out.

The Coyotes also have a couple of tournaments under their belt, some of which contribute to their current winning streak, including the Bakersfield Extravaganza and the Mt. San Antonio Classic.