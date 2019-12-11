“Starting off the season with a tournament championship is pretty nice,” head coach Alyssa Burrone said. “We played some good teams. It really shows what we still need to improve on and how well we are coming along as well.”

The Etna Lady Lions varsity basketball team opened the season last week by going a perfect 4-0.

The team opened the year at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3 with a win against Yreka. Etna competed in a three-day tournament at Biggs High School and went 3-0.

“Starting off the season with a tournament championship is pretty nice,” head coach Alyssa Burrone said. “We played some good teams. It really shows what we still need to improve on and how well we are coming along as well.” On Saturday in the title game in Biggs, the Lady Lions faced Portola, which defeated them in the Biggs Tourney in the semifinals last season.

“The girls had a little more determination to beat Portola this year,” Burrone said.

EHS and Portola were tied at 9-9 at the end of the first quarter The Tigers outscored the Lions 14-10 in the second quarter, as EHS trailed 23-19 at the half. Etna came out fired up in the third quarter and outscored Portola 19-10 to take a 38-33 advantage, EHS maintained the lead in the fourth quarter to earn the 56-50 victory. “The girls made a couple adjustments on the offensive and defensive end at halftime that helped get the W,” Coach Burrone said. Halliday Hubbard led Etna with 15 points, and also had seven rebounds and two steals. Megan Bennett finished with 10 points for EHS, including connecting on two 3-pointers. She also had eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Cailey Rizzardo finished with 10 points and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line. She also had 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Friday night, the Lady Lions defeated the home team, the Biggs Wolverines, by a score of 55-36.

Hubbard had 12 points, including going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. She finished with nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Rizzardo had 10 points, 12 rebounds and two assists for EHS. Sami Downey finished with eight points, including draining two 3-pointers and had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Abby Duerr finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Mae Thackeray finished with eight points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

The Lady Lions opened tourney play Thursday with a convincing 53-20 win against Mercy.

Hubbard had 17 points, including two 3-pointers. She also finished with eight assists, eight steals and seven rebounds. Rizzardo finished with 10 points, including two 3-pointers,, as well as seven rebounds. Emma Watton had nine points on three 3-pointers, as well as three rebounds. Hubbard was named MVP of the tournament, while Rizzardo was named to the All-Tourney team. Etna opened the season at home last Tuesday with a 52-44 victory against Yreka. Rizzardo had a strong game and led the team with 20 points. She also finished with five rebounds. Hubbard had eight points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

This week, Etna will play three games at the Mount Shasta High Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Lions open up tourney play on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Lassen. The team will also play at the tourney on Friday and Saturday. Who and when they will play will depend on how they fare in the tourney. “For the Mount Shasta tournament, I’m just looking for improvement,” Burrone said. “Lassen is always a strong team and good competition. It’ll be a good tough game for us.”

Last season, EHS won the Shasta Cascade League with a 9-1 mark. After earning a berth to the Northern Section D6 title game, the team earned a berth to The CIF NorCal State playoffs in D6, where they went on to win the title EHS ended the year 25-6 overall.