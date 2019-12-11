“It was very exciting for us,” first year head coach Jeffery Williams said. “II's a really good start.”

With only six team members on the roster this season, the Weed Lady Cougars varsity basketball team will be working a lot on the court. The team did not let low numbers stop them from opening the season 3-0 at a round robin tournament at Butte Valley High School in Dorris last week. “It was very exciting for us,” first year head coach Jeffery Williams said. “It’s a really good start.”

The Lady Cougars opened tourney play Thursday against the Henley junior varsity team. Weed came out hot and led 20-2 at the end of the first quarter. Henley bounced back and led 22-20 at the half.

Williams said the team made adjustments at the half and were able to pull out a 59-45 victory. Richelle Johnson led the Cougars with 18 points, while Karli Reynolds finished with 16 points. Isabella Escobedo chipped in 11 points for WHS.

Friday against Tulelake, Weed won the game by the score of 61-43. Reynolds finished with 21 points, Escobedo had 13 points. Johnson had 11 points for Weed.

The Lady Cougars wrapped up tourney play Saturday against Butte Valley and were able to come away with a 51-32 victory. Reynolds was lights out for Weed, scoring 20 of the team’s first half points. She finished the game with 32 points. Johnson finished with nine points, while Bailee Mathes had four points for the Lady Cougars. “It’s great we were able to win against teams with more players,” Williams said. “It was nice to see the player know their roles and fight through adversity.”

The team is young this year with five sophomores and a junior. Williams, who coached the Weed Cougars junior varsity boys team the past two seasons, has been impressed with the desire of this group to want to get better and the way they work so well as a team. “They have a great attitude and mindset,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Lady Cougars JV team lost at Yreka 45-22. They will play in a three day tourney in Etna starting Thursday. Williams knows it will be a challenge in the tough Shasta Cascade League this year. He said he knows his girls will work hard each and every game despite being outnumbered each time they take the court. He said that this year will be “a learning experience” and wants the team to keep striving to get better as the season goes on.His goal is to build the program and encourage more girls to be part of the program in coming years and set a foundation for success.

This week, Weed hosted Los Molinos Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars won 50-28 to improve to 4-0. The squad will take part in the three-day Mt. Shasta Holiday Tournament starting Thursday. The Weed Lady Cougars will face the Yreka Lady Miners at 10 a.m. at Mount Shasta High School. Williams encouraged the community to come out this season and support this group of hard working and dedicated Lady Cougars.