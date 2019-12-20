Henry has triple double for COS By Dave Sjostedt

The College of the Siskiyous women’s basketball team traveled to Santa Maria to play in the Allan Hancock College tourney only to discover that their Friday opponent, Cuesta College, couldn’t field a team.

The Eagles ended up playing host Allan Hancock twice, losing 62-52 on Friday, and then winning the Saturday game 69-64.

They lost on Friday despite a 17 point, 12 rebound double by Anhelica Shanrock. The Eagles trailed all game as Hancock took a 3-point lead after a quarter and outscored COS in each subsequent quarter to win by 10.

Faith Tracey scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds, Lynden Harry put up nine points and dished out 8 assists, and Lily Hitchcock added six points while grabbing eight rebounds.

The Eagles bounced back with a win on Saturday, jumping out to a 23-8 first quarter lead and withstanding a couple of Bulldog rallies that left the score 54-52 in favor of COS after three quarters.

Siskiyous won the final quarter 15-12 to get the character-building win. All-conference guard Lynden Harry had one of her best games as an Eagle with a strong triple that saw her scoring 24 points, getting 12 rebounds and doling out 11 assists. She knocked down four threes and had three steals.

Anhelica Shanrock chipped in 17 points while hitting 3 threes, and Hitchcock scored 7 points and had 3 steals and 5 rebounds. Ashley Cox had 8 points and seven boards while Faith Tracey put up eight points and nabbed eight rebounds.

The win puts the Eagles over .500 at 6-5. They play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Monterey Peninsula College Tourney where they’ll take on Bakersfield, Las Positas, and Cabrillo.