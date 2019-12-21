After playing 13 of its first 14 games on the road, COS returns to Weed on Saturday to face Cuesta at 5 p.m.

“Excited to get a home game,” head coach Kyle Heath said. “Hopefully we’ll have a good week of practice and be ready to go this Saturday.”

The College of the Siskiyous men’s basketball team went 1-1 at the Skyline Classic Saturday and Sunday in San Bruno. Saturday, the Eagles downed Skyline 65-56. Kaleb Taylor finished with 14 points, while Dwayne McClendon had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Montell Willis finished with 11 points and three rebounds. “We played a good overall team game versus Skyline,” COS head coach Kyle Heath said. “Led the whole game. One of our better defensive efforts holding them to 56 total points. “

Sunday, COS fell to Las Positas 69-50 to fall to 6-8 for the year. COS was up two at the halftime. but turnovers proved to be costly, Heath stated. “Didn’t take care of the ball the second half,” he said. “When we turn the ball over at a high rate and give up more offensive rebounds than we get we lose. All of our losses we have too many turnovers. Taylor led the Eagles with 21 points, going including going 6-for-8 from 3-point range. Heath said that Taylor “was a big spark off the bench and has been shooting the ball well off the bench for us lately.” MClendon finished with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Mount Shasta High graduate Kody Bauman put up nine points and five rebounds for the Eagles. After playing 13 of its first 14 games on the road, COS returns to Weed on Saturday to face Cuesta at 5 p.m.

“Excited to get a home game,” Heath said. “Hopefully we’ll have a good week of practice and be ready to go this Saturday.”