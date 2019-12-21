YHS is now 5-3 for the year. Yreka will have a bit of a break and will not play again until they face University Prep to open NAL play on the road on Jan. 14.

The Yreka Miners boys soccer team went 3-1 at a tournament at Red Bluff High School over the weekend to take the consolation championship.

Friday, YHS opened tourney play against fellow Northern Athletic League team University Prep of Redding, falling by the score of 3-1. Nakihah Davis scored the lone goal for Yreka. Victor Lujan finished with four saves on goal for YHS.

Later Friday, YHS earned a 5-0 win against the Red Bluff High junior varsity squad. Anthony McFall had two goals for the Miners, while Davis, Brandon Chavez, and Miguel Ulloa each had a goal for YHS. Ulloa, Edric Moroyoqui, and David Los Santos each finished with an assist. Lujan had four saves on goal for the Miners.

Saturday, the Miners started tourney play with a convincing 4-0 victory over larger division school Enterprise of Redding 4-1. McFall had another strong game and finished with three goals. Chavez had a goal and an assist, while De Los Santos, Ulloa and Davis each had an assist for the Miners. Lujan had four saves on goal, while Isaiah Metcalfe had a save.

Yreka ended tourney play by cruising to a 6-0 victory over fellow NAL squad Lassen. Davis had two goals, Chavez had a goal and two assists. McFall finished with a goal and an assist, Hunter Hill also finished with a goal and an assist for YHS, while Cale Budesilich had a goal for Yreka. Lujan had five saves on goal.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Yreka won at Paradise 5-0. De Los Santos had two goal for the Miners in the victory. Davis finished with a goal and an assist, while McFall and Budesilich had a goal apiece. Chavez finished with two assists for Yreka.

