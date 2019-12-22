Mercy LeTourneau played well for the Lady Loggers, finishing with 16 points. three rebounds and two steals.

The first Evergreen League game for the McCloud High School Lady Loggers girls basketball team didn’t go their way against the Greenville Indians at last Friday night.

Even with junior Mercy LeTourneau starting the game off with a 3-pointer t from mid court, the Loggers couldn’t hold their ground , the first quarter trailing by five points at 12-7. By the end of the second quarter the Loggers, playing with just six on the team, dropped behind by 23 points, trailing at the half 35-11.

The Indians’ defense was no match for the Loggers and by the third quarter with the ball mostly in their hands, Greenville scored seven points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth quarter, as McCloud lost 50-19.

LeTourneau played well for the Lady Loggers, finishing with 16 points. three rebounds and two steals. Alisha Walker finished with three points and 12 rebounds. Cara Major had three rebounds and four steals, while Kathleen Hunt finished with six rebounds and a steal. Ema Walsh had six rebounds and two steals, and Jade McAbier had three rebounds.

The Lady Loggers played at Hayfork Tuesday night, falling 54-27 to drop to 0-2 for the year. McCloud is not scheduled to take the court until a Jan. 10 home match at 5 p.m. versus Surprise Valley.