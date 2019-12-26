Yreka will next play at a tournament at Etna High School starting on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Things clicked for the Yreka Lady Miners varsity team last weekend, as the squad took third place against tough competition at the Lady Panther Classic at McKinleyville High School on the coast. “It was a good tournament for us,” YHS girls head coach Todd Robison said. “We had a lot of fun out there. It was a good building block for us.”

Saturday, Yreka downed the Brookings-Harbor-Lady Bruins 58-54 in the third place game. YHS had lost to Brookings 66-48 at the squads home tourney on Dec. 5. Julia Crawford had 24 points and seven rebounds, while Breanne Hands finished with 20 points and six assists. She was named to the All-Tournament team. Brookings fell to 5-2 overall while Yreka improved to 4-8 overall.

Friday, Yreka faced a challenge against Fortuna and lost 55-39. Robison said that the Lady Huskies came out and made four 3-pointers, which put Yreka at an immediate disadvantage. “We never fully recovered,” he said. Hand had 11 points, and Olivia Lopez finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Fortuna went on to win the tourney against McKinleyville Saturday night and improved to 10-1 for the year.

Thursday, the Lady Miners opened the tourney with a 51-45 upset of the Eureka Lady Loggers. Crawford had 21 points and eight rebounds, while Lopez had six points and nine rebounds. Eureka is 10-3 overall and went 2-1 at the tourney to earn the consolation title.

Robison said the key tot he squads good tourney performance was in the way the Lady Miners “played with intensity and played hard for all four quarters.”

Last Tuesday, YHS lost on the road to Henley 51-40 Yreka will next play at a tournament at Etna High School starting on Thursday, Jan. 2.