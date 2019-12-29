A total of four Etna Lions football players were named to the Cascade Valley All-League team. This included senior Calvin Thackeray, who was named CVL co-defensive player of the year along with Hunter Landingham of Los Molinos.

Senior linemen Creed Newton and Cooper Branson and quarterback/running back, junior Parker Finley, who also played well on defense, earned All-League honors for EHS. "I am proud of all four of these young men and their awards," Lions head varsity football coach Wade Dickinson said. "They all are very deserving."

The players were honored at an end of the year awards ceremony for the Etna gridiron squad recently. Thackeray led the team with 82 total tackles and had a fumble recovery and had an impressive 10.3 tackles per game average despite missing the regular season finale and playoff game due to injury. He also was a key cot riot on offense as a fullback and ran for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.

"Calvin Thackeray is as passionate as anyone about football," Dickinson said "Defensively he was our leader. He deserves the award of being defensive co-MVP. He was well respected throughout the league as a linebacker. Teams prepared for him weekly trying to not let him disrupt their offense. Consistently Calvin prevailed in creating havoc for opposing offenses. He too will be greatly missed next year. "

Thackeray said he was honored and "a little surprised" to be named co-defensive player of the year. EHS finished SCL play 4-4, including a 57-28 upset of Fall River, which went on to win the SCL and Northern Section Division 5 title. The squad ended the year 6-5 overall. Thackeray played all four years at EHS, including three on the varsity team and said he took pride to always give it his all each time he stepped out onto the field. ""I gave 100 percent in every game," he said. “I love football," he said. "I grew up wanting to play football at Etna High and have made the most out of my opportunities." After graduation from EHS, Thackeray plans to continue his football career on the college level.

He said that he is looking at a number of junior college, as well as NCAA D3 and NAIA programs, and has received interest from different schools. This has included an offer from the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

Coach Dickinson commended Newton and Branson for being such a key components on the offense and defensive line for the Lions. "They were both great players on both sides of the line," he said. "They played at a high level every Friday night. Their work in the weight room paid off. They will be tough to replace next year. We will miss them. " Newton finished with 55 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. Branson had 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Finley threw for three touchdowns, including one for 87 yards. He ran for 1,1189 yards with 11 touchdowns and had five 100 plus games. On defense, he finished with 48 total tackles "I can’t say enough about Parker Finley," Dickinson said." He is an all around athlete. The passion he plays with is incredible. He loves football and it shows. Offensively he is our workhorse. Had he not got injured late in our Biggs game I feel he would have been in the running for league offensive MVP."

Coach Dickinson said that while Finley "wasn’t a 100 percent," the three games after the Biggs contest he was. "still a force. We are excited to have him again next year."