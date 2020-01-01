In the seventh place game on Monday, Mount Shasta earned a 36-31 victory over Credo. Cannon finished with six points and 12 boards for MSHS, which improved to 6-8 for the season. Hopi Baker was named to the All-Tourney team.

The Mount Shasta Lady Bears varsity basketball team faced elite competition at the West Coast Jamboree at Los Lomas High School in Walnut Creek last weekend and on Monday.

Playing in the Onyx bracket, Mount Shasta opened the tournament Friday against the host team, Los Lomas, a Division 3 squad. The D5 Lady Bears fell 72-51. Yuki Cannon led MSHS with 11 points and had nine rebounds. Asia Hendrix finished with 10 points and four assists. Las Lomas went on to win third place at the tourney to improve to 7-3 for the year.

Saturday, Mount Shasta played tough against Division 1 program Pleasant Grove, falling by a single point, 41-40. Grace Bradley put up 13 points for the Lady Bears. Ahija Garner had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Hopi Baker finished with 10 points.

In the seventh place game on Monday, Mount Shasta earned a 36-31 victory over Credo. Cannon finished with six points and 12 boards for MSHS, which improved to 6-8 for the season. Baker was named to the All-Tourney team.

Mount Shasta is off the rest of this week and faces Durham on Tuesday. MSHS opens Shasta Cascade League play on Friday, Jan. 10 at Fall River. The Lady Bears junior varsity basketball squad is at a three-day tournament at University Prep in Redding starting on Thursday.