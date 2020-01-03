Matt McEwen was named tournament MVP for Yreka. Brice Chapman was named as an All-Tourney selection.

The Yreka Miners junior varsity boys basketball team improved to 13-1 for the year by defeating fellow Siskiyou County squad Mount Shasta in the Anderson JV Invitational title game, 49-26 on Saturday.

Matt McEwen finished with 13 points for YHS and was named tournament MVP. Brice Chapman had 18 points and was named as an All-Tourney selection. Rance Zediker finished with 14 points.

On Friday, Dec. 27, the Miners opened the tourney with a 45-30 win over fellow Northern Athletic League squad West Valley 45-30. Chapman finished with 15 points, while Zediker had 10 points.

Later that Friday, YHS downed larger division school Chico 61-48 to earn a trip to the title game Saturday. McEwen had 27 points, and Chapman had 25 points for the Miners.

The Yreka freshman boys finished 0-3 at the Anderson Tourney, Thursday, YHS lost 41-23 to Orland. Slade Crawford had eight points, while Quenton Yates finished with six points. Friday, Yreka fell to Corning 49-38. Yates had 14 points. Saturday, YHS lost to Shasta 42-41. Yates had 11 points, while Colton Knight finished with eight points.

After being off last week, the 6-6 Yreka Miners varsity boys squad resumed play this week. YHS faced Orland Thursday at the three-Day Corning Shoot-Out Tournament. The Miners won by the score of 73-48 to improve to 7-6 for the year. The JV boys opened the Corning JV tourney Thursday with a 46-35 win vs. Orland to improve to 14-1 for the year.